Giants lose depth linebacker to torn ACL, sign defensive back

On Tuesday, the New York Giants made the unfortunate announcement that linebacker Jarrad Davis has been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. This unexpected event concludes the 28-year-old’s 2023 season even before it could truly begin.

Previously acquired from the Lions’ practice squad, Davis had started the regular season finale and both playoff games during the last season, establishing a remarkable performance with two quarterback hits and 18 tackles.

Filling Davis’ Void in the Lineup

As they seek to fill the void Davis’ absence has created in the linebacker position, the Giants are turning to their depth chart. They plan to rely on Darrian Beavers, Azeez Ojulari, and the latest addition to their ranks, Bobby Okereke.

Giants Add Darren Evans to their Secondary Depth

In a move to further enhance their secondary depth, Big Blue signed defensive back Darren Evans on Tuesday. A former standout at LSU, Evans initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in the aftermath of the 2022 NFL Draft but was waived following training camp.

Following his clearance from waivers, Evans took his talent to the XFL, where he played a key role in leading the Arlington Renegades to a championship title last season. With a championship ring under his belt, Evans is now primed for another stint in the NFL with the Giants.