Giants lose 7th round draft pick to cross-town rivals in crazy roster twist

The New York Giants took a late-round swing on cornerback Korie Black, but his future in blue ended almost instantly.

Black, a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back from Oklahoma State, was one of two seventh-round selections by New York.

The 23-year-old carried developmental upside, and the Giants hoped to stash him as a long-term project in their secondary.

Instead, Black cleared waivers and decided not to return, signing with the Jets’ practice squad just across town.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

A summer of progress and struggles

Black spent the summer in camp with the Giants, gradually showing growth while adjusting to the speed of the NFL.

He appeared in one preseason game, facing the Jets in Week 2, where he logged valuable but limited in-game reps.

Like many late-round rookies, his camp wasn’t spotless—struggles in coverage and technique showed up throughout training sessions.

Still, the Giants believed he had enough traits to continue developing, especially as depth behind a thin cornerback room.

The surprising decision to leave

When roster cuts forced the Giants to waive Black, they planned to bring him back onto their practice squad.

But instead of returning, Black made the unusual decision to cross town and join the New York Jets.

His choice raises questions about whether the Jets offered a clearer developmental path or perhaps more financial investment.

Regardless of the reasoning, it’s rare to see a rookie draft pick immediately jump ship so early in his career.

Not the first departure for the Giants

Black wasn’t the only player to leave the Giants for another practice squad opportunity during roster trimmings this week.

Tight end Greg Dulcich also opted to move on, signing with the Miami Dolphins instead of sticking with New York.

These departures highlight a recurring problem—players drafted or acquired by the Giants are finding opportunities elsewhere more appealing.

Whether it’s a matter of coaching, scheme, or organizational structure, it suggests something deeper than simple roster shuffling.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Depth at cornerback remains a concern

The Giants are far from stacked at cornerback, and losing Black limits their options for long-term developmental depth.

Though unlikely to contribute this season, it’s odd for a draft pick to depart so quickly.

A young corner like Black could’ve benefited from mentorship and gradual growth, but that opportunity now belongs to the Jets.

For the Giants, it’s another reminder that depth-building requires more than drafting—it requires retaining and properly developing talent.

What this means moving forward

The Giants will move on quickly, but losing a rookie draft pick before Week 1 is never ideal.

Black’s decision underscores the competitive nature of roster-building in the NFL, where even practice squad choices hold weight.