Giants lose 2 rookie to injury in the middle of training camp

The New York Giants entered 2025 training camp with a singular focus—get healthy, stay healthy, and erase last year’s nightmare season.

Yet on Friday, that mission hit an early bump when two promising young players left practice with injury concerns.

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo and seventh-round tight end Thomas Fidone were both knocked out of camp, creating a ripple of worry across camp.

For a team desperate to rebound, every injury carries weight, even the seemingly minor ones, especially for rookies fighting for roles.

Skattebo’s exit was attributed to a hamstring issue, while Fidone walked off under his own power.

Both players have flashed potential during camp, making their brief absences more than just a minor footnote in the preseason story.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cam Skattebo’s emergence makes his health vital

Skattebo arrives in New York following a record-breaking season at Arizona State, where he racked up 1,712 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

His hard-nosed, downhill running style immediately caught the attention of coaches, giving the Giants a potential offensive X-factor.

Skattebo’s vision and burst make him a threat to break runs open, offering the kind of spark this offense desperately needs.

Friday’s practice showed how quickly plans can change, as Tyron Tracy and Devin Singletary absorbed his reps with the first-team offense.

The Giants are banking on a multi-back approach, but Skattebo’s ability to energize the ground game is hard to replicate.

If his hamstring issue lingers, the coaching staff may need to tread carefully to avoid a lingering problem throughout the season.

Thomas Fidone battles for a roster spot

Fidone’s story is different but equally compelling as he claws for a spot in the Giants’ tight end rotation.

The seventh-round pick is raw but intriguing, flashing the kind of athleticism that makes coaches think twice about cutting him.

Friday’s injury scare could not have come at a worse time as roster battles heat up with every practice rep.

Daniel Bellinger, entering a contract year, hasn’t fully solidified his role, giving Fidone a real chance to sneak onto the roster.

If he can return quickly and continue making plays, Fidone could become the kind of depth piece every playoff hopeful needs.

His versatility in both blocking and receiving situations offers an upside that veteran depth options can’t always match.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants must balance health and preparation

For a team coming off a brutal 2024 campaign, the margin for error is razor thin entering the 2025 season.

Training camp is always a tightrope, balancing the need for reps with the constant fear of untimely injuries derailing momentum.

Skattebo and Fidone may only be dealing with minor issues, but the Giants know how fragile their optimism can be.

Protecting key rookies while still giving them meaningful snaps will be critical as camp intensity ramps up next week.

For now, all eyes remain on their recovery, as these young players could play meaningful roles in the team’s turnaround.