Giants list 2 primary starters with injury ahead of Germany game

The New York Giants (2-7) have a pair of starters that have landed on their injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan reported late on Wednesday afternoon that Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (concussion protocol) and guard Greg Van Roten (shoulder) were not cleared for their most recent practice, leaving their statuses for their game in Germany up in the air.

Slayton is currently No. 2 on the Giants in receiving with 469 receiving yards to his name. He also has one REC touchdown on the season across nine games played, seven of which he’s started. He’s been New York’s primary pass-catcher for several seasons running, and though he’s taken a step back to star rookie wideout Malik Nabers this season, the Giants need his consistent yardage to try and earn their third win of the campaign.

As for Van Roten, the 34-year-old offensive lineman has committed three penalties and only allowed two sacks in 611 offensive snaps played in 2024. He owns a 60.8 pass blocking and 68.3 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Giants can triumph over vulnerable Panthers defense with Slayton and Van Roten active

The Giants will need both key offensive weapons ready to withstand a Panthers attack they have a good shot of exploiting, thanks to Carolina having come down with the second-fewest sacks (10), allowed the second-most passing TDs (18) and most rushing touchdowns (15) to opponents this season. New York will kick off their regular season contest overseas against Carolina on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.