Former Giants defensive coordinator takes shot at current team amidst struggles

It appears that Wink Martindale does not miss coaching on the New York Giants. The now Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator who spent two seasons with New York coaching in the same position took a shot at the Giants’ struggles they have endured without him this season Wednesday.

Former Giants’ DC Wink Martindale puts his old team on blast

“I’m glad that I’m here. I love the players that we have. It’s obviously a different game, but it’s a lot better than being in some places that are 2-7,” Martindale said via The New York Post.

The Giants replaced Martindale with former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen at the start of last offseason. Martindale reportedly had an internal feud with New York head coach Brian Daboll during the later portions of last season, which is likely what led to a turmoil-filled departure.

The Giants’ defense has been a mixed bag under Bowen, allowing just 191.6 passing yards per game, but they have struggled in the run game and in tackling, which is part of why they are 2-7 on the year and in last place of the NFC East division. Their main issues are in the offense, as they have thrown just eight passing touchdowns and average the fewest points per game in the NFL with just 15.4.

The Giants defense was a strength under Martindale

New York’s defense found success under Martindale, who was their defensive coordinator from 2022-23. In 2022, they were tied for the second-most forced fumbles that resulted in takeaways with 13 and they allowed 214 passing yards per game. That season, the Giants made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won their first playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI.

2023 saw a decline in positive defensive output, as they allowed 23.9 points per game and the sixth-most total yards per game with 361.7, though they were tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the most takeaways with 31. New York missed the playoffs last year and finished with a record of 6-11.

Regardless of where Martindale’s coaching future heads after this NCAA season, it is clear that he does not regret leaving New York for more success.