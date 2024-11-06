Giants could finally bench polarizing quarterback if Germany trip ends in defeat

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are heading overseas to Germany for their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Sitting at 2–7 and last in the NFC East, the Giants are riding a four-game losing streak but have a prime opportunity to turn things around against one of the league’s worst teams.

High Stakes Against the Panthers

The Panthers will once again start rookie quarterback Bryce Young, fresh off a win over the New Orleans Saints. This game carries significant implications for the Giants, particularly concerning their draft position next year, as they may be in the market for a new quarterback. A loss to the Panthers would put them in a strong position to select a prospect like Cam Ward out of Miami, signaling a potential end to the Daniel Jones era.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clock is Ticking for Daniel Jones

The Giants’ struggles this season, combined with their offensive woes, have put intense scrutiny on Jones. At 27, the stakes surrounding his contract and injury clause have become a pressing concern. If Jones were to suffer a season-ending injury and fail his new league-year physical in March, the Giants would be obligated to cover his entire cap hit next year, totaling around $45 million, which includes an additional $3 million. This scenario would be a devastating financial blow, compounded by Jones’ recent injuries and risky play style.

Despite this, the Giants continue to focus on on-field performance rather than fully committing to a future-oriented strategy. This short-term approach could have long-term consequences, especially if they lose the chance to draft a top-tier quarterback like Ward.

Offensive Struggles and Draft Implications

The Giants have the NFL’s worst-ranked offense, averaging just 15.4 points per game and ranking 26th in total yards per game at 306.1. Much of the blame has fallen on the quarterback position, though the offensive line’s struggles have exacerbated the issue. Even before Andrew Thomas’ injury, the offense was far from explosive, making it likely that Jones’ time as the starter will come to an end after this season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Preparing for a Transition

Head coach Brian Daboll has already hinted at a potential transition, having benched Jones in favor of Drew Lock two weeks ago in an attempt to find a “spark.” If the Giants fall to the Panthers, Daboll may have no choice but to make a more permanent change.

The Stakes for the Giants

The Panthers, despite their struggles, are averaging more points per game than the Giants. This should be a winnable game for Big Blue. Anything less than a decisive victory would be seen as a significant failure and could accelerate the push for a quarterback change.

If Jones remains the team’s “best chance of winning” while leading the league’s worst offense and potentially losing to the Panthers before the bye week, the narrative of his future may be all but sealed.