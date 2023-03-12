Giants linked to promising Bills WR as potential trade target

Bills receiver Gabe Davis keeps is fee in bounds for a touchdown against Miami’s Eric Rowe. This turned out to be the game winning touchdown as the Bills beat Miami 34-31 in the wildcard playoff game. Ag3i6907

The New York Giants are “poking around” the wide receiver trade market ahead of free agency, per Pat Leonard of the Daily News. One player to keep an eye on is Buffalo Bills, WR Gabriel Davis. Leonard recently linked the Giants to Davis while looking at some of the more interesting trade targets for Big Blue. Davis could be a fit for the Giants as a promising young receiver with connections to New York’s coaching staff.

Could the Giants trade for Gabe Davis?

Gabe Davis has been with the Bills since 2020, posting six or more touchdowns in each of the first three seasons of his career. Giants GM Joe Schoen was the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager when Davis was drafted in the fourth round. This connection could make Big Blue a suitor as the Bills contemplate trading away Davis this offseason.

Davis, 23, is a young and promising talent that would serve as a long-term building block in the Giants’ offense. He’s a big play threat, producing most of his yardage on deep balls. His 22.2 yards per reception in the postseason going into this year’s playoffs led the NFL since 2021, per PFF. Davis finished the 2022 season with 48 receptions, 836 yards, and seven touchdowns.

GABE DAVIS 98 YARD TD ??

pic.twitter.com/eBjxSU02yY — PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2022

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Gabe Davis is the physical, outside receiving threat that is missing from the Giants’ offense. HC Brian Daboll could consider trading for Davis, a receiver he has coached to succeed in the past. Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator for two of Davis’ seasons in Buffalo.

The Giants may look to trade for Davis if the Bills are unable to reach an extension with the former fourth-round pick. “Davis, a former fourth-round pick, is due to make $2.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract,” Pat Leonard explained. “And the Bills already are paying Stefon Diggs big money. It’s no secret that Schoen and Daboll have a high affinity for Davis. Daboll was the play-caller for Davis’ eight-catch, 201-yard, four-touchdown AFC divisional playoff outburst in Jan. 2022.”

The New York Giants could likely acquire Gabe Davis in exchange for a mid-round draft pick. His familiarity with Daboll and ability to fit into the Giants’ offense as a vertical receiving threat make Davis an enticing option for New York to consider this offseason.