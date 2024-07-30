Giants likely moving on from former 1st round pick at right tackle

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It was only a matter of time before Evan Neal, the Giants‘ former 7th overall pick in 2022, lost his starting job at right tackle. Neal has struggled with injury and inconsistency throughout the first two seasons of his career.

Evan Neal’s Struggles and the Giants Demoting Him

As a rookie, Neal displayed occasional flashes of promise but surrendered 52 pressures and eight sacks over 862 offensive snaps. He was ranked as one of the worst offensive tackles in football, although he was still adjusting to the professional level.

Continued Challenges and Injury

However, Neal played 460 snaps last year, accumulating 29 pressures, two sacks, and five penalties. He underwent surgery on his ankle and has been recovering slowly, but he does not appear close to being ready to rejoin the team during training camp.

New Arrangements on the Line

Instead, the Giants have placed free-agent acquisition Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle, where he is taking the first-team reps. With General Manager Joe Schoen signing Greg Van Roten to a contract, the likelihood of Neal reclaiming a starting spot is diminishing.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Eluemunor will likely remain at right tackle, and Neal’s tenure at the position is probably over, barring injury. The Giants may consider cross-training him at guard, aiming to develop him and utilize his larger frame to anchor the inside.

Eluemunor’s Performance and Future Prospects

In his stead, Eluemunor took over as the starter, playing 905 snaps last year and allowing 28 pressures and six sacks. Notably, 11 of those pressures and five sacks occurred in just two games early in the season, followed by a streak of 13 games without giving up a sack.

The Giants can trust him as a competent option at the position, but Neal has a long journey ahead in fighting his way back into the equation and competing for starting opportunities.