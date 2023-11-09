Giants legend advocates for team to draft new quarterack

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants could be entering a full rebuild this offseason. This season has not gone as planned for Big Blue as they currently hold a 2-7 record and are set to finish the year without their starting quarterback.

Daniel Jones is done for the season with a torn ACL, leading many to speculate that the team could be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Former Giants WR and Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz thinks that the team should seek a new quarterback and embark on a full rebuild in the offseason.

Victor Cruz thinks the Giants need to find a new quarterback

Since Jones suffered his season-ending injury on Sunday, fans have been debating which direction the team should go in this offseason. They just signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension in March, marking him as their franchise quarterback, and some fans think they should stand by their decision.

However, other fans think Jones’ performance this season combined with his injury history are reasons enough to move on and draft a rookie quarterback in the upcoming draft. Cruz seems to stand by the latter half of fans, hoping to see the Giants embark on an “entire rebuild.”

“In my opinion, I think [the Giants] gotta go get a new quarterback,” Cruz said on The Carton Show. “I think we need to go and do the entire rebuild.”

Victor Cruz: “Daboll stays”

Despite advocating for the team to seek a new quarterback, Cruz thinks the organization should stand by its head coach, Brian Daboll.

“I don’t think Daboll’s a problem,” Cruz declared. “I think those guys rally around him, I think they love him, it’s just the makeup of this roster of this football team, at least offensively… we need to make some major changes and get some guys in there that Daboll likes, that they draft, that they bring in, that they can coach.”

Cruz also praised defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for the way he has gotten his unit to perform at a high level despite their overall lack of success on the season.

Victor Cruz shares his thoughts on the giants season pic.twitter.com/KSw9QSm4zk — ?????? ? (@Theylovelus) November 9, 2023

Cruz has shared his thoughts on the Giants plenty this week, and the majority of his comments have been rather negative. He expressed discouragement by the team’s lack of improvement from last season on USA Today.

Overall, Cruz is saying what most Giants fans are thinking. Their team is in the dumps once again and is heading toward another crucial offseason. It will be important for general manager Joe Schoen to get the right pieces in the building to properly rebuild his roster this offseason and build toward a brighter future for the Giants.