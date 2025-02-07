Giants legend left off of 2025 Pro Football Hall-of-Fame induction

Credit: Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants legend Eli Manning will not be entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Despite his illustrious career, the panelists opted not to vote Manning in first ballot. Unfortunately, he will have to wait to get his Gold Jacket.

Giants’ Eli Manning not among HOF inductees

Manning was not named as one of the four entrants into the Hall of Fame for the class of 2025, as SNY reported on X on Thursday. The NFL greats who were selected were Sterling Sharpe, Antonio Gates, Eric Allen, and Jared Allen. Selections were announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday night, as NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman published.

Manning had strong HOF case despite denial

Though he did not gain entry in his first year of eligibility in 2025, Manning has a great case to make it to Canton, Ohio in short order. The Giants great won two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP awards, and was named to four Pro Bowls.

Manning was also a model of durability, having played in all 16 regular season games in 13 of the 15 years where he was a full-time starter for New York. The Ole Miss product was best known for his volume yardage, having amassed 4,000 passing yards seven times in his career, as well as his clutch factor, which was turned up under the brightest lights for the Giants.

The 44-year-old’s 57,023 passing yards rank No. 11 all-time. Albeit, his proneness to turnovers and .500 career record as the starter is likely what cost him first-ballot entry. Manning will have his next shot at Hall-of-Fame glory in 2026.