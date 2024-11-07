Giants’ left tackle woes resurface as injury bug strikes again

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are preparing for their Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers in Germany but are dealing with several key injuries. Veteran receiver Darius Slayton is not expected to make the trip as he recovers from another concussion. Additionally, new starting left tackle Chris Hubbard’s status is uncertain after he was absent from Thursday’s practice. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Hubbard wasn’t “feeling well” on Thursday, so his availability is in question.

Chris Hubbard’s Impact and Injury Status

Hubbard, 33, has played 137 snaps as a starter this season, surrendering 14 pressures and two sacks in that span. While his performance in pass protection has been shaky—particularly in his first game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he allowed 12 pressures—his run-blocking has been a strong suit. The Giants’ offensive strategy has leaned heavily on the ground game recently, with Hubbard playing a pivotal role in opening lanes in Week 9.

Despite Hubbard’s contributions, the Giants have lost their last two games and may have to adjust their game plan if he is unavailable against Carolina. In his absence, the team could turn once more to developmental project Josh Ezeudu.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Josh Ezeudu’s Challenges as a Replacement

The 25-year-old former third-round pick has struggled to make a consistent impact in the NFL. After Andrew Thomas suffered a season-ending injury earlier in the year, Ezeudu was thrust into the starting role for one game. During that appearance, he allowed three pressures and two sacks, prompting the Giants to quickly replace him. While Hubbard has not been a standout performer, his run-blocking abilities have at least provided some stability to the offensive line.

Giants’ Depth Issues and Offensive Line Struggles

General manager Joe Schoen’s inability to build adequate depth on the offensive line has become a significant issue for the Giants this season. The lack of a reliable backup left tackle has created instability on the offensive front, further exacerbating the team’s struggles. If the Giants falter against the Panthers, it could have serious implications for the rest of their season.

Potential Consequences for Daniel Jones

A loss to Carolina may lead to tough decisions for the Giants, including the potential benching of quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season. The offense has been in disarray due to injuries and inconsistent play, and without reliable protection on the offensive line, the Giants face an uphill battle to find any rhythm or success moving forward.