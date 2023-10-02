Giants land physical wide receiver in early PFF mock draft

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are not off to the hot start that they anticipated for the 2023 season. At 1-2, confidence in the team is beginning to waiver for many, causing some to turn their attention toward draft season.

In Pro Football Focus’ quarter-season mock draft, the Giants held the 10th overall pick and landed a stellar prospect to bolster their offense.

Giants draft Keon Coleman in PFF’s latest mock draft

PFF used the updated draft order following Week 4’s Sunday games to determine the draft order for their latest mock. This landed the Giants with the 10th overall pick in the mock draft, which they used to select Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.

The wide receiver position has been a need for Big Blue throughout the past several seasons. Coleman, a dominating presence at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, could be the solution to their problems.

In PFF’s article, writer Trevor Sikkema describes Coleman as a “contested-catch machine,” something he believes is currently missing from New York’s lineup.

#FSU WR Keon Coleman has 10 contested TD receptions since the start of last season—the most in the FBS over that span.



??? pic.twitter.com/nKAIN5eHYf — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 27, 2023

Coleman caught 62.5% of passes in contested catch situations last year, per PFF. Prior to transferring to Florida State this season, Coleman totaled 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for Michigan State as a sophomore.

His junior season is already off to an even hotter start as Coleman has already totaled 17 receptions for 256 yards and six touchdowns in just four games with FSU.

Coleman is an exciting prospect who could bring physicality and contested-catch ability to the Giants’ receiving corps if they were to land him in April. But would drafting Coleman be the right choice considering the team’s struggles on the offensive line?

Could an offensive lineman be in play?

The offensive line is widely regarded to be Big Blue’s biggest weakness through their first three games of the season. The protection up front has been putrid, causing QB Daniel Jones and the rest of the offense to struggle immensely.

While Sikkema has the team taking Coleman with their first-round pick, he also acknowledges the possibility of New York taking a lineman.

“The Giants may use their first-round pick on the trenches when all is said and done, but for now, we’ll give them an offensive weapon,” Sikkema writes.

With the 11th pick in the mock draft, Sikkema had the Green Bay Packers selecting an offensive lineman. OT Amarius Mims out of Georgia was the pick for Green Bay just one selection after the Giants.

Mims could have absolutely been an option for New York at 10th overall and, ultimately, could be a sought-after prospect for them in April.

But there is still plenty of football left to play this season. The Giants may have a difficult schedule remaining, however, they are still hopeful to compete for a postseason spot by the season’s end.

Coleman would be a great fit with Big Blue and it is intriguing to see which prospects are being linked to the Giants for the upcoming draft, but it is still far too early to make any determinations for draft season.