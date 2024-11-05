Giants land franchise quarterback, new offensive tackle in latest PFF mock draft

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 2025 offseason will be a crucial one for the New York Giants. After six years of Daniel Jones starting under center, there is a strong chance of the Giants ushering in a new era and rebooting the quarterback position.

The Giants tried to find a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, after their efforts to trade up failed, they pivoted to adding an elite playmaker to hopefully maximize Daniel Jones this season. Jones has been inconsistent this season and, with an opportunity to get out of his inflated contract in the 2025 offseason, the Giants could turn back to the draft in search of a new franchise quarterback.

Giants land star Miami QB Cam Ward in 2025 mock draft

The 2025 NFL Draft’s quarterback class might not be as stuffed with top-end talent as the 2024 class, however, there are still several prospects who are projected to go in the first round. Among the top prospects in next year’s draft is Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The 22-year-old gunslinger has made a name for himself this season, racing his way into Heisman Trophy candidacy.

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

In the latest New York Giants-centric mock draft published on Pro Football Focus, Gordon McGuinness had the G-Men targeting Ward with their first-round (No. 7 overall) selection:

“Despite a strong outing from Daniel Jones on Sunday, the Giants still find themselves in the hunt for a franchise quarterback. “Ward has earned a 90.4 PFF passing grade this season, fourth in the nation, and he is tied for the most big-time throws in college football (23). He could be exactly what they need at the position.”

Ward is viewed as one of, if not the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He is putting together a dominant season in the ACC after initially declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft before deciding to go back to school and transfer to Miami. This season, Ward has thrown for 3,146 yards and 29 touchdowns, both of which lead the ACC.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll made his name during his time as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills from 2018 to 2021 while developing QB Josh Allen into a superstar. Ward possesses similar traits to Allen, having a strong arm, a gunslinging mentality, poise under pressure, and the ability to extend plays with his legs. The possibility of the Giants combining Ward with Daboll is one for fans to get excited over.

Giants address two big needs in Rounds 2 and 3 of this mock draft

With their other two selections in PFF’s three-round mock draft, the Giants targeted two other positions of need. In Round 2, they selected West Virginia offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, reinforcing an offensive line that could use some aid in pass protection:

“Milum has emerged as the highest-graded offensive tackle in college football this season, excelling in both run blocking and pass protection. He boasts a 90.1 PFF run-blocking grade, the second-best mark in the nation, and he has yet to allow a single pressure in pass protection.”

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

McGuiness had the Giants addressing another major need in Round 3, taking Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis:

“With lingering question marks in the Giants’ secondary, Davis could be a solution at cornerback. He earned an 85.9 PFF coverage grade in 2023 and recorded 12 pass breakups, showcasing his playmaking ability that would be a valuable addition to New York’s defense.”

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants’ secondary has been a major point of weakness this season. Addressing the defensive backfield will be a top priority in the 2025 offseason and Davis could be an intriguing fit in the draft.

General manager Joe Schoen will have his work cut out for him this offseason as he attempts to rebuild the Giants’ roster and steer the team back on track for a brighter future. At 2-7 through nine weeks, the odds of the Giants lucking into a top draft selection are high, which should help Schoen and company add some premier talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.