Giants land 2 players on PFF’s Team of the Week

The New York Giants have won two consecutive games, taking down the Washington Commanders in Week 11 and the New England Patriots this past Sunday. Somehow, they currently have the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and are only two games out of a Wild Card spot, with the Minnesota Vikings losing to the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Several Giants have been excellent recently, but two landed on PFF’s Team of the Week roster. Rookie Jalin Hyatt had a standout performance against the Patriots, collecting five receptions on six targets for 109 yards.

The Giants Have Something Special in Jalin Hyatt

Hyatt has 330 yards on the season with a 60.7% catch rate. The Giants have slowly incorporated him, but a lack of pass protection and turnover at the quarterback position has held him back significantly. In fact, he even stated it’s been a difficult transition after averaging so many yards with Tennessee to an offense that simply can’t get the ball moving downfield.

Nov 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) makes a catch in front of New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (29) and safety Jabrill Peppers (5) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

However, with his speed and route street developing, Hyatt projects to be a tremendous asset in the future, especially if the Giants can build a competent passing game.

On the opposite side of the ball, free safety Xavier McKinney had his best game of the season. The 25-year-old is in a contract year and has picked things up as of late, putting together some elite games. Over 68 snaps against the Patriots, he collected six tackles, including a 60% reception rate and an interception. McKinney ranks second on the team with 86 tackles, just behind star free-agent signing Bobby Okereke.

On the year, McKinney has played 795 snaps, posting a 60% reception rate, including one interception and two pass breakups. After starting the season slow, McKinney has taken big strides forward and has been one of the team’s best tacklers. There is a strong argument for the Giants to extend him on a long-term deal, especially after showcasing consistency over the past few weeks.