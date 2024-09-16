Giants kicker will be out ‘a few weeks’ with hamstring injury suffered in Week 2

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The injury bug continues to bite New York Giants kicker Graham Gano, as head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that the kicker will be out for “a few weeks” with his hamstring injury (h/t Dan Salomone of Giants.com).

Gano was dealing with a groin issue leading up to their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders, but decided to give it a go. His trial run didn’t last long, as he hurt his hamstring on the game’s opening kickoff trying to make a tackle. He looked to be in serious pain and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Giants made the decision to not carry an extra kicker on the active roster for Week 2, which came back to hurt them drastically as they were unable to kick any field goals or PATs and it would be the driving factor in their 21-18 defeat. New York also became the first team in NFL history to score three touchdowns and allow none in a single game and still lose in regulation, per CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr.

The Giants will work out kickers to replace Gano

With Gano expected to be out for the foreseeable future, Salomone added that the team will work out kickers this week and have practice squad kicker Jude McAtamney on the roster. One could argue that the Giants should have carried an extra kicker in Week 2 knowing that there was an injury risk for Gano, so now they will try to avoid making that same mistake going forward.

The past two seasons have been littered with severe injuries for Gano. He missed the final nine games of last season with a leg injury and will now miss more time with this hamstring issue. Gano has the second-highest field goal percentage in franchise history at 87.9%, and was a perfect 2-for-2 on kicks this season before the injury.