Giants key TE limited in practice ahead of Week 6

New York Giants’ leading pass-catcher Darren Waller was a limited participant in practice yesterday as he nurses a groin injury ahead of Week 6.

Giants’ Waller Dealing With Minimal Pain in Groin

A string of ailments has flooded the Giants’ injury report and Waller’s status for their upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills remains up in the air despite telling New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard that he felt good at practice:

“I was able to go out there and do all the snaps they asked me to do and not have it affect me,” he said. “There were some running real deep down the field where it might nip a little bit, but as far as everything that was asked [of] me, I was fine.”

Waller initially missed practice on Wednesday before his status was upgraded a day later. It’s an encouraging sign for Waller to have run through drills without being hampered by discomfort in his hamstring from what he cited as a ‘nerve issue.’

He’s had bad luck with his hamstring dating back to 2015. A grade 2 strain prematurely ended his rookie season in Week 7 of that year. Waller then suffered two more grade 2 strains in 2022 which ended up costing him seven games in the middle of the Giants’ playoff campaign.

Now dealing with a groin injury, it is unclear how severe the injury is, however, Waller’s participation in practice is an encouraging sign of his availability on Sunday night.

How Does a Depleted Giants Offense Stack Up Against the Bills?

Waller has been the top target for QB Daniel Jones behind 239 receiving yards and has brought down the most receiving first downs on the team. Jones missed his second straight practice with a neck injury and is unlikely to play for the Giants on Sunday and RB Saquon Barkley’s status is up in the air as he battles an ankle injury.

New York is gearing up for a Bills defense that leads the NFL with eight interceptions and has only allowed four receiving touchdowns — good for No. 2 among all teams.