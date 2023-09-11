Giants’ key players banged up in devastating Week 1 loss

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants suffered a devastating Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, being shut out in the 40-point decimation. While Big Blue seemingly walked away from the contest without any significant injuries, a couple of key players were banged up in the game. These injuries will need to be monitored as they could develop into significant issues for Big Blue.

Andrew Thomas’ injuries only add to the offensive line woes

Andrew Thomas was the first of the Giants’ key starters to get pulled from the game in the fourth quarter of the blowout loss. Thomas sustained an injury to his hamstring on the first drive of the game and battled through the pain but was clearly laboring for the entire contest.

Thomas, a second-team All-Pro in 2022, is one of New York’s most important players. The offensive line was putrid in last night’s contest, as Dallas had seven sacks (two negated via penalty), 12 QB hits & pressured Daniel Jones on 62.9% of his dropbacks. Five different Cowboys had sacks. Thomas’ injury will only add to the struggles of the unit.

Giants’ special teams could get even worse with injury

K Graham Gano has been one of New York’s most reliable players over the past few seasons. But that level of consistency was missing on Sunday night. Gano missed both of his field goal attempts against the Cowboys (one blocked) just days after signing an extension with the team.

According to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, Gano went into the X-ray room after the team’s defeat to Dallas. Gano had no shoe on his right foot, indicating a potential injury sustained to the kicker’s kicking foot.

Gano may have struggled in Week 1, but he is still one of the Giants’ most important players. Since joining Big Blue in 2020, Gano has hit 91.8% of his field goal attempts, including 20 field goals from 50-plus yards. The Giants will be holding their breath as they wait for an update on Gano, a player they simply cannot afford to lose.