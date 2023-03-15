Giants keen on adding wide receiver in free agency, per report

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and general manager Joe Schoen hold a press conference before the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Nfl Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants made a big splash yesterday, trading for former Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller. This trade will serve as the Giants’ major upgrade to their passing game. QB Daniel Jones was in desperate need of a receiving weapon and Waller will serve that purpose from the tight end position. However, despite pulling off the blockbuster deal for the star tight end, the Giants still “intend on adding at least one receiver during this first wave of signings,” according to The New York Post.

Giants still targeting wide receivers in free agency

The expectation entering the offseason was that the Giants’ blockbuster move in free agency would be for a wide receiver. Instead, Big Blue is adding a tight end that is as dynamic in the receiving game as a wide receiver in Darren Waller. However, their receiving corps still needs to be upgraded.

Currently, the Giants’ top wide receivers under contract are Sterling Shepard (who was just re-signed this week), Isaiah Hodgins, and Wan’Dale Robinson. Both Shepard and Robinson are recovering from season-ending injuries. Hodgins proved to be a solid player during the 2022 season, albeit not a number-one option.

A couple of the Giants’ top receivers from this past season are still available on the open market. Darius Slayton and Richie James were both expected to find new homes this spring, but, considering they are still available, a return to New York is not out of the question.

There are also a few free agents from other teams that the Giants could look to sign to bolster their receiving corps. Players like Mecole Hardman, Parris Campbell, and Cole Beasley make sense for New York. The team’s reported interest in Odell Beckham Jr. also needs to be acknowledged.

Another trade is also not out of the picture. New York has expressed interest in Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. However, Denver’s first-round asking price is likely too high for the Giants. A lowkey option like the Bills’ Gabe Davis could be considered instead, though.

The free agent wide receiver market has moved slowly through the first three days of the legal tampering period. With the New League Year opening up at 4 p.m. today, that market is expected to start gaining traction. The Giants are likely to be involved with the signing of a free-agent wide receiver sooner than later.