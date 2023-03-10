Giants set to attend Odell Beckham Jr. workout in AZ

Sep 11, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (13) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is holding a workout for NFL teams today in Arizona and the New York Giants will reportedly be in attendance. Beckham, the former Giants superstar, sat out of the entire 2022 season as a free agent while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. OBJ is ready to return to the field now as free agency nears.

Should the Giants sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

Big Blue has a big need at the wide receiver position entering this offseason. Bolstering the receiving corps will be a top priority for GM Joe Schoen. Odell Beckham Jr. is arguably the best-receiving talent on the open market heading into free agency.

This year’s wide receiver free agency class is a bit underwhelming. The top players available are not exactly what the Giants are looking for in a primary wide receiver for their offense. But Odell Beckham Jr. could be a solid second option if the team is able to land a top receiver in the upcoming draft.

Despite not playing since 2021, OBJ has a projected market value of $13.1 million in average annual salary (per Spotrac). In 2021, Beckham posted 305 yards and five touchdowns in seven games for the Rams after being traded to Los Angeles midseason. He also contributed heavily to the team’s postseason success.

Beckham totaled 25 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams’ postseason run that saw them hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2022.

Because Odell has been a free agent since the start of last season, he does not need to wait for the NFL’s legal tampering period to begin to sign with a team. Theoretically, if the Giants like what they see today at Beckham’s Arizona workout, they could get his signature on the dotted line and hand him a blue jersey this evening.

The Giants met with Beckham during the 2022 season but, ultimately, the 30-year-old receiver went unsigned. However, according to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Giants are expected to pick up where they left off in their pursuit of Beckham. Considering the team is attending his workout on Friday evening, the Giants seem like they will once again be pursuing a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. this spring.