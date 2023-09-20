Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux takes aim at the ‘social media GMs’

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux, the New York Giants‘ fifth overall selection from the 2022 NFL Draft, has kicked off the 2023 season somewhat subdued. Coming off a rookie year where he generated 45 pressures, racked up 4.0 sacks, and forced two fumbles, Thibodeaux aims to build on this success. He emerged as a key figure in the fourth quarter last season, clinching critical victories for the Giants and helping them secure a playoff spot.

Facing Media Scrutiny Ahead of 49ers Matchup

However, the spotlight is starting to weigh on Thibodeaux, who recently addressed criticisms from fans and “social media GMs.” This came ahead of the highly-anticipated Thursday night showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

“There’s a lot of people who want to game, who want to coach and want to create narratives but as long as I stick to the game plan and my coaches and my team are happy with what I’m able to do whether it be drop back or whether it be hold the edge or whatever it may be, I’m just happy to contribute,” he said Tuesday.

Performance So Far for the Giants: The Numbers Tell the Story

While he’s been on the field for 102 snaps, Thibodeaux’s impact in the opening games has been somewhat below expectations. The defensive end has only managed to record two pressures and two tackles. Nevertheless, the former Oregon star is keeping his focus squarely on team success, contributing in any way he can.

“I think when you play this game you start to realize, and I’m only answering like this because I know there’s videos and there’s always narratives being put out, but when you’re in a situation where the fate of the game lands on one drive or one situation and you’re kind of those people – the defense are the guys who are looked to answer that, the only person I look to is God.”

Viral Moments and Public Perception

A recent viral video showed Thibodeaux sitting alone while his teammates celebrated, leading many to speculate that he was frustrated. However, Thibodeaux clarified that he was merely meditating and visualizing future successes, which he views as a far more constructive action.

Thibodeaux’s Candid Outlook

Never one to shy away from speaking his mind, Thibodeaux has been forthright about his experiences and feelings. With a challenging game against the 49ers on Thursday night, he knows it’s time to bring his A-game for what may very well be his most significant outing of the young season.