Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux aiming for his first Pro Bowl selection

In a season full of disappointment for the New York Giants, LB Kayvon Thibodeaux has been one of the team’s few bright spots. Amidst a breakout campaign, the former Oregon standout has his sights set on some of the NFL’s most prestigious honors.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has his sights set on prestigious honors

“I’m trying to make All-Pro, trying to make the Pro Bowl,” Thibodeaux said per the New York Post. “I’m trying to do as much as I can to help the team win.”

Thibodeaux’s goals for the season may not be far-fetched, as he currently stands tied for fifth in the NFL with 10.5 sacks.

The Giants saw Thibodeaux’s potential throughout his rookie season in 2022. Despite only accumulating 4 sacks in 14 games, Thibodeaux flashed the potential to be the player New York envisioned when they selected him with the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thibodeaux is letting his game respond to the critics

After a slow start to the 2023 season, Thibodeaux seemingly called out frustrated fans, calling them “Social Media GMs.” The second-year edge rusher has since taken his game to another level, becoming one of Big Blue’s premier talents on the defensive front.

The Giants have something special in Thibodeaux

The 22-year-old’s stellar performance has put him in elite company. In the past six seasons, only three rookies or second-year players have accumulated 10 sacks through the first 11 games: T.J Watt, Micah Parsons, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, firmly establishing Thibodeaux as one of the NFL’s best edge rushers. In addition, Thibodeaux also boasts the fifth-fastest time to pressure in the NFL, with a superb 2.49 seconds, according to FTN Data.

Looking ahead to the Giants’ Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots, Thibodeaux will be looking to continue his quest for an All-Pro campaign against a Patriots team that has struggled mightily this season, much like Big Blue. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm Sunday (FOX).