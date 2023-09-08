Giants’ Kadarius Toney trade officially looks like a winner

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, left, gestures to head coach Brian Daboll before taking on the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Chicago Bears

The New York Giants waved goodbye to two wide receivers in the past year: Kadarius Toney and Richie James. In a noteworthy trade, Toney was shipped off to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third-round and a sixth-round draft pick. These picks transformed into Darren Waller and Tre Hawkins, two players expected to have significant roles in the Giants’ 2023 season.

As for James, the Giants allowed him to exit in free agency, filling the void with Parris Campbell, a slot receiver with elite speed. Fresh off his best professional year with the Indianapolis Colts, Campbell looks like a promising addition.

Thursday Night Revelations: Toney’s Downfall

The Giants’ decision to part ways with Toney and James seemed justified as they watched the Chiefs lose to the Detroit Lions on a Thursday night clash at Arrowhead. Toney was effectively the Chiefs’ Achilles’ heel, dropping two crucial passes and a third that ricocheted off his leg. Despite his Super Bowl walk-in touchdown and dazzling punt returns, Toney’s performance as a wide receiver remains inconsistent at best.

The Chiefs still view Toney as an untapped resource—a raw talent they intend to hone into a crucial offensive weapon. While the season is long and offers Toney room to bounce back, his underwhelming performance was indubitably a pivotal reason for the Chiefs’ Thursday defeat.

The Giants’ New Faces: Waller and Hawkins

As Week 1 approaches with the Dallas Cowboys coming to MetLife Stadium, the Giants are pinning their hopes on better performances from Waller and Hawkins. Waller, who racked up an impressive 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns two years ago, has been bogged down by injuries in the past couple of seasons.

But the tide seems to be turning. Waller is back to 100% health, and the Giants are eagerly awaiting his potential impact, especially given the team’s historical dearth of top receivers. Quarterback Daniel Jones, who has had to work with less-than-stellar talent in the past, may finally have a game-changer in Waller. It’s a scenario that casts a spotlight on the unreliability of Jones’ former coaching staff, especially as the Chiefs now employ two ex-Giants.

Tre Hawkins: The Underdog Gem?

On the defensive end, Tre Hawkins, a sixth-round rookie, is slated to start at cornerback alongside seasoned players Deonte Banks and Adoree Jackson. While Hawkins boasts considerable physical traits, he lacks substantial experience against top-tier NFL receivers. The Cowboys are expected to target him rigorously in Week 1. However, if he proves resilient and holds his own, the Giants may well have discovered yet another late-round treasure.

From bold trades to strategic signings, the New York Giants have had an eventful offseason. Only time will reveal whether these changes translate into on-field success.