Giants’ Joe Schoen made one decision that spiraled into disaster

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When Giants‘ general manager Joe Schoen handed Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million extension, he effectively put all his chips on the table. It wasn’t just a vote of confidence in the quarterback; it was a decision that would ripple through every facet of the franchise. In hindsight, that bet now feels like a misstep that may ultimately define Schoen’s legacy with the Giants.

Betting Big on Daniel Jones

Coming off a breakout 2022 season under head coach Brian Daboll, Jones looked like a quarterback on the rise. Schoen could have opted for the franchise tag, forcing Jones to prove his worth for another year without committing long-term. Instead, he went all-in on the former sixth-overall pick, locking him into a deal with $92 million guaranteed.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The results were catastrophic. Jones tore his ACL midway through the 2024 season, and the team’s offense floundered in his absence. By the time the offseason rolled around, the Giants had no choice but to cut ties, leaving them saddled with $20 million in dead cap space for 2025. That financial blow wasn’t just a hiccup; it altered the entire trajectory of the team’s roster-building strategy.

The Barkley and McKinney Fallout

One of the most glaring consequences of Schoen’s decision was losing Saquon Barkley in free agency. The Giants, already burdened by Jones’ cap hit, couldn’t justify extending a running back, even one of Barkley’s caliber. Barkley, a vocal leader and dynamic playmaker, left a massive void both on the field and in the locker room.

Xavier McKinney, another key leader, was left without a long-term deal as the Giants shifted their focus elsewhere. Instead of rewarding their cornerstone players, Schoen doubled down on the defense, trading for pass rusher Brian Burns and signing him to a five-year, $141 million extension. While Burns has been a standout, his contract only added to the financial constraints, further complicating the team’s ability to patch up other glaring holes.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A Quarterback Quandary

The decision to extend Jones also steered the Giants away from drafting a quarterback in 2024, a move that looks even worse in retrospect. Now, with Jones gone, the franchise finds itself back at square one. Managing partner John Mara made the team’s priorities clear, saying, “That’s obviously the No. 1 issue for us going into this offseason is to find our quarterback of the future, whether that be via the draft or acquire a veteran.”

Ownership’s Waning Patience

Mara’s recent comments underscore the growing pressure on Schoen and Daboll. While he expressed confidence in their vision, he didn’t shy away from voicing his frustration with the lack of progress. “Better not take too long, because I’ve just about run out of patience,” Mara said, adding, “I’m not sure I am all that confident that [the roster is] that much better.”

Despite the faith Mara has in Schoen’s process, the clock is ticking. The decision to extend Jones has left the team with fewer resources and more questions, a stark reminder of how one gamble can shape the fortunes of an entire franchise. Now, with a mandate to find the next quarterback and rebuild trust in the process, Schoen faces an offseason that could very well determine his fate.