Giants’ Joe Schoen hints at possible 3rd overall draft plans

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are in a unique position heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Holding the third overall pick, general manager Joe Schoen has a chance to reshape the roster’s trajectory—but he’s keeping things close to the vest. Or maybe not as close as he intended.

During Monday’s NFL owners meeting, Schoen addressed the media and may have given a subtle hint about what direction the Giants are leaning. While the assumption has long been that New York would take a quarterback—likely Shedeur Sanders if he’s still on the board—Schoen’s tone suggested the team might have other plans.

Shedeur Still on the Board?

With Cam Ward projected to go first overall to the Titans and the Cleveland Browns eyeing other options like Abdul Carter, Sanders is the presumed top quarterback who could realistically fall to No. 3. But Schoen’s remarks hinted at hesitancy.

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Giants already made two significant quarterback moves this offseason by signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. That doesn’t scream rebuild—it suggests flexibility and a desire to win now while still keeping one eye on the future.

Travis Hunter: A Playmaker Too Good to Pass Up?

Dan Duggan of The Athletic walked away from Schoen’s media session with the impression that New York might pass on Sanders entirely and go best player available. If that’s the case, Travis Hunter out of Colorado might be the name to watch.

Hunter is the kind of dynamic athlete that can break open a game at any moment. He’s a unicorn—capable of lining up at receiver or cornerback and excelling in either role. The Giants could easily keep him at wideout, pairing him with 2024 top-10 pick Malik Nabers to form a terrifying young duo.

Immediately, the Giants would have one of the league’s most explosive and affordable receiver groups. In today’s NFL, building around elite rookie-contract talent at premium positions is a recipe for long-term success.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Drafting a Quarterback Later Makes Sense

Passing on Sanders isn’t necessarily a punt at the quarterback position. Instead, it could be a strategic delay. With Wilson and Winston under contract, the Giants have the luxury of stashing a young signal caller later in the draft—or even waiting until 2026—while building the infrastructure to support that eventual rookie.

Dropping a young quarterback into a ready-made offense with two star receivers and an improved line makes for a much smoother transition. Too often, rookie QBs are asked to do too much with too little. Schoen might be thinking ahead, choosing the foundation first and the franchise arm second.

And if Sanders isn’t a slam dunk in their eyes, that kind of patience could pay off in a big way.