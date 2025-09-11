Giants’ Jaxson Dart takeover timeline is as clear as day

The New York Giants know change is coming, and at some point this season, Jaxson Dart will take over under center.

The question isn’t if it happens, but when — and that timing rests heavily on the health of left tackle Andrew Thomas.

The importance of Andrew Thomas in the equation

Thomas is more than just a stabilizing presence — he’s the cornerstone of an offensive line that desperately needs balance.

Without him, the line has been shaky, exposing quarterbacks to relentless pressure and forcing the playbook to shrink drastically.

Throwing Dart into that situation now would be like teaching someone to swim by dropping them into a stormy ocean.

For a rookie quarterback, confidence is everything, and Thomas’ return provides the security blanket needed to let Dart play free.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson holding the line for now

In the meantime, Russell Wilson continues to lead the offense, albeit with inconsistent results behind a porous protection unit.

Wilson was promised the starting job when he signed, so benching him too quickly would undercut the Giants’ credibility internally.

Still, his role feels temporary, a veteran bridge meant to keep things afloat until the franchise can truly turn the page.

The coaching staff knows Dart’s upside dwarfs Wilson’s ceiling, but they also understand rushing the process could backfire dramatically.

Why timing matters for Jaxson Dart

Dart has the tools — strong arm, mobility, and poise — but throwing him behind a collapsing offensive line is reckless.

The Giants want his debut to be a moment of excitement, not the start of a trial by fire season.

The offensive line, even with flaws, looks significantly more competent when Thomas is anchoring the blindside and keeping rushers honest.

Once Thomas proves he can handle a full four quarters without setbacks, the runway for Dart’s takeover becomes much clearer.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The cautious approach is the right one

Patience isn’t always popular in New York, but the Giants know this isn’t about one game, it’s about the future.

Forcing Dart in too soon risks bad habits, shaken confidence, and possibly injury — the worst outcome for any rookie.

Instead, Wilson absorbs the early-season punishment, while Dart gains experience through preparation, limited packages, and studying from the sidelines.

The Giants will turn to their rookie soon enough, but aligning that transition with Thomas’ full return gives them the best chance.

The bottom line

The Giants don’t just need their quarterback of the future ready; they need their offensive line ready to protect him.

Andrew Thomas returning healthy and reliable is the green light, and until then, Jaxson Dart’s time will remain just out of reach.