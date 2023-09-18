Giants’ rookie receiver stepped up when the team needed him most

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Would the New York Giants‘ Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals have been possible without Daniel Jones accumulating nearly 400 all-purpose yards? Doubtful. However, the X-factor in this winning equation was none other than rookie sensation Jalin Hyatt. Known for his speed and downfield capabilities, Hyatt proved to be the spark plug that ignited the Giants’ offense in the second half.

Second-Half Fireworks: A 58-Yard Turning Point

Jones had played it safe in the first half, refraining from taking significant risks. But the game took a dramatic turn when Jones and Hyatt connected for a 58-yard bomb to kick off the second half. Hyatt breezed past Arizona’s last line of defense and grabbed a perfect throw, setting the stage for the Giants to score 31 points and snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.

From Week 1 Drop to Week 2 Success: Hyatt’s Mindset Shift

Although Hyatt didn’t make a significant impact in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys— even dropping a pass that was right on target— he approached Week 2 with a renewed focus. He meticulously studied the Cardinals’ defense, searching for gaps where he could make a meaningful impact.

“Definitely. Last week I didn’t do what I wanted to do personally. I had a drop. Just the effort and everything I did in that game just wasn’t there. With a new week, when I came into this game I knew I had to change everything. My whole week of preparation was different. I actually was watching film 24/7 – seeing who we’re playing. Not only that, DJ always standing in my corner saying “we’re going to get the ball to you, we’re going to get the ball to you.” That’s what he did and I think that just goes back to our leadership.”

Impact Stats: What Hyatt Brings to the Giants’ Offense

Hyatt led the team with 89 receiving yards, captured in just two receptions, averaging an astounding 44.5 yards per catch. This is exactly why the Giants drafted him: to stretch the field and puncture defensive schemes. As the Giants’ confidence grew, the offensive line also stepped up, allowing the team to sustain drives more effectively.

The Spark and The Giants’ First Win

The trigger for the Giants’ incredible comeback was a simple dialogue between Hyatt and Jones: an invitation to take a chance downfield.

“I told DJ right before we broke out after the huddle, I said, ‘Throw it,’ I said, ‘Just throw it.’ And he trusted me, he threw it.”

With that, the pair set off a cascade of game-defining moments that culminated in the Giants’ first win of the season.

A Short Week and a Tall Order: Upcoming Match against the 49ers

As Big Blue prepares for their face-off against the San Francisco 49ers on a short week, the stakes are high. The 49ers are a far more formidable opponent than the Cardinals. With star running back Saquon Barkley nursing an ankle sprain sustained in the closing moments of their Week 2 game, the Giants will be heavily leaning on their passing game. Thus, Hyatt could very well be in for another big week.