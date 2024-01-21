Giants’ Jalin Hyatt is focusing on being more consistent in elevated role in 2024

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jalin Hyatt came alive for the New York Giants in the second half of the 2023 NFL season, but for the rookie wide receiver, he’s not about to rest on his laurels.

Giants: Jalin Hyatt Has His Objectives Set For 2024

According to Ezekiel Trezvant IV of Sports Illustrated, Hyatt shared the goals he has for himself in order to make an even greater impact on the field in 2024, saying this:

“I definitely want to contribute more, that’s for sure. I felt like I did alright this year, but I left some plays out there that I wish I had back. I think the expectations for next year for myself are to be better and get better, be more consistent, get open more, and make more plays when they come to me. That’s my expectation.”

Hyatt made a strong first impression with an 89-yard performance in the Giants’ 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 17. Tight end Darren Waller going down with a hamstring injury on Oct. 29 opened the door for Hyatt to embrace a larger role in the offense.

That’s exactly what happened as he exploded for 109 yards en route to the Week 12 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award.

Hyatt had strong outings catching passes for all three Giants quarterbacks that appeared under center in 2023. Having to deal with such a revolving door due to injuries was a challenge that the wideout handled with poise.

However, Hyatt finished with 43 receiving yards in his final five games despite Giants head coach Brian Daboll making him and Wan’Dale Robinson the focal points of the receiving unit down the stretch of the year.

Giants Will Benefit From Hyatt’s Hopeful Offseason Progression

The Giants ought to be encouraged by Hyatt’s self-assessment and intentions. Hyatt showed the ebbs and flows typical of a rookie receiver despite his notable showings, and as the Giants look to fortify their offense, Hyatt could see an even more elevated role with WRs Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell likely to depart this offseason.

Whether or not the Giants feature a new quarterback in 2024, they’ll need Hyatt and the rest of their pass catchers to step up in a major way if they want to re-enter the playoffs picture.