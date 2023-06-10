Giants’ Jalin Hyatt gets awesome message from Odell Beckham Jr.

Oct 11, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) dances during warmups before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If Jalin Hyatt, the New York Giants rookie receiver, breaks some records in his debut season, it’s unlikely that management will complain.

After an exceptional senior season at Tennessee, during which he recorded 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, Hyatt is expected to make a significant impact in the NFL.

Although his repertoire of routes was somewhat limited in college, he’s actively seeking to expand and refine this aspect of his game. This improvement would allow the Giants to deploy him more diversely, enhancing his contributions to the team.

Interestingly, Hyatt recently received a message from former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who jokingly urged him not to surpass all of his 2014 records during his rookie season. Beckham Jr.’s message read, “Don’t break all my records on the rookie year.”

The Giants would love it if Hyatt replicated OBJ’s numbers:

Beckham Jr. played three full seasons with the Giants, producing spectacular statistics that quickly established him as one of the most talented receivers in the league.

In just 12 games in 2014, he secured 91 catches from 130 targets, boasting a 70% catch rate. His stellar performance earned him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, the first of his three Pro Bowl selections, and he recorded 1,305 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, setting several Giants records along the way.

For Hyatt to emulate such a feat, he would need not only an extensive increase in the number of targets he receives but also demonstrate that he’s more than just a deep-threat receiver. Beckham Jr. leveraged his advanced route-running skills and remarkable athleticism, making it quite improbable for Hyatt to replicate such a successful rookie season.

However, the Tennessee star possesses abundant potential to become a crucial component of the Giants’ offense. Even if he primarily uses his speed as his dominant attribute in 2023, it’s widely anticipated that his route-running abilities will quickly improve, thereby earning more trust from quarterback Daniel Jones.