Giants’ issues at cornerback have gone from bad to worse

The New York Giants’ secondary has been a weakness throughout this season. Despite the defense benefiting from having one of the best defensive lines in the game, opposing quarterbacks have been picking the secondary apart.

Injuries have exacerbated the Giants’ issues in the secondary, and their issues at the cornerback position have gone from bad to worse.

The Giants suffered even more injuries at cornerback

The Giants entered Week 8 shorthanded at cornerback. Paulson Adebo was out due to a knee injury.

Starting cornerback Cor’Dale Flott exited Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles due to a head injury.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Art Green, who was helping fill in for Adebo on Sunday, also left the game due to a hamstring injury.

The Giants finished the game with just four healthy cornerbacks on the roster: Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, Nic Jones, and Korie Black.

Banks has struggled this season to the point of being demoted to a backup role. Phillips is the most-penalized cornerback in football. Jones has spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, and Black just signed with the team off the Jets’ practice squad.

To say the Giants are thin at cornerback is an understatement.

There is no word yet as to the severity of Flott’s injury, but neither he nor Green returned to the game after exiting.

The Eagles took advantage of the Giants’ thinned-out secondary

The Giants’ weaknesses at cornerback helped the Philadelphia Eagles’ passing attack come to life. QB Jalen Hurts went 15-of-20 passing for 179 yards, a 4-0 TD-INT ratio, and a 141.5 passer rating.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Empire Sports Media’s Fireside Giants co-host Alex Wilson posted a clip highlighting the Giants’ struggles at cornerback on social media:

Jahan Dotson is mossing our CBs now??? Just put me out of my misery.



Korie Black………..yikes. pic.twitter.com/5o8ZrMWWaa — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 26, 2025

Hurts helped power the Eagles to a 38–20 win over the Giants, as New York fell to 2-6 on the season.

Injuries are piling up for Big Blue, both in the secondary and on the offensive side of the ball.

With both starting cornerbacks now banged up in Adebo and Flott, the outlook for the Giants’ secondary is increasingly grim.