Giants lose 2 more critical players to injury

The New York Giants didn’t just lose to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday — they were dismantled. It was one of those games where nothing seemed to go right, from missed assignments to questionable calls that only deepened the frustration. What made it worse was how physically costly the afternoon became.

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo, one of the few bright spots this season, went down with a gruesome ankle injury in the second quarter. The team later confirmed he underwent surgery Sunday night to repair a dislocated right ankle, and his season could very well be over. It’s another gut punch for a Giants offense already struggling to find rhythm and identity behind a patchwork offensive line.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cam Skattebo’s injury leaves a major hole in the offense

Skattebo had quickly become the heartbeat of the Giants’ attack, bringing energy and versatility that kept defenses honest. His ability to both run between the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield gave rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart some much-needed balance. Losing him removes that safety valve and puts even more pressure on an offense already scraping for momentum.

Tyron Tracy will take over as the lead back once again after losing the job to Skattebo earlier in the season. Tracy has flashed potential but lacks the same downhill power and playmaking consistency. The Giants may try to rotate backs or lean more on short passing concepts to make up for Skattebo’s absence, but there’s no real replacement for what he brought.

Giants’ secondary suffers another brutal blow

The bad news didn’t stop there. Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, who’s quietly been the team’s best defensive back this year, exited the game with a concussion. The injury came on a freak play — linebacker Bobby Okereke accidentally struck him in the helmet while trying to punch the football loose. Flott was ruled out shortly after leaving the field and is now in the league’s concussion protocol.

His absence was immediately felt. Philadelphia went after the Giants’ backup corners in the second half and carved through the secondary with ease. Deonte Banks, their first-round pick from 2023, will now be asked to step up as the top corner, but he’ll need help.

Banks has been bad, though. His lack of effort against the run is bench-worthy.

The Giants’ depth at the position is already thin, and losing Flott exposes just how fragile the defensive backfield has become.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A team searching for answers in another lost season

At 2025’s midpoint, it’s hard to shake the sense that this is another season slipping away. The Giants are battered, short on depth, and relying on too many rookies to carry the weight. Jaxson Dart continues to fight and show promise, but it’s unfair to expect him to thrive when the roster keeps falling apart around him.

Injuries, inconsistency, and plain bad luck have all piled up again, leaving the Giants right where they’ve been too often in recent years — playing catch-up in a division that’s not forgiving. For a young team trying to build something stable, Sunday felt like a step backward they couldn’t afford.