Giants lose star rookie running back to gruesome injury

The New York Giants suffered the kind of injury that makes an entire stadium go silent. Midway through the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, rookie sensation Cam Skattebo went up for a short pass over the middle — and in an instant, his season may have changed. His ankle twisted unnaturally beneath a defender during the tackle, and players from both teams immediately signaled for medical staff.

The moment was difficult to watch. Skattebo lay on the grass, clutching his leg as teammates turned away, shaken by the sight. The cart came out, and the Giants’ promising young running back — the same player who had brought so much life to the offense through the first few weeks — was helped off to an ovation that felt more like a collective heartbreak than applause.

A young star who transformed the Giants’ identity

Before Sunday’s injury, Skattebo had been more than just a rookie making plays. He was the heartbeat of a reenergized Giants offense that desperately needed identity. His blend of physicality and balance turned routine runs into highlights, and his ability to catch out of the backfield gave New York’s passing game a new dimension.

Through just a handful of games, he had become a fan favorite — a player whose effort was impossible to miss. On Sunday, he managed 12 rushing yards and 18 receiving yards, including a touchdown before exiting. The stats were modest, but the energy he provided was immense. When he scored, the offense seemed to wake up. When he spoke, teammates listened.

The challenge now facing the Giants’ backfield

With Skattebo sidelined for what could be the remainder of the season, the Giants must pivot quickly. Second-year back Tyrone Tracy will now step into the lead role after losing the starting job earlier in the year. Tracy has shown flashes of explosiveness but lacks Skattebo’s consistent burst and vision, which means the play-calling may need to adapt.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will likely lean more on the passing game to offset the loss. That could put added pressure on quarterback Jaxson Dart, who’s already had to navigate a revolving door of injuries around him. Without Skattebo’s balance in the offense, defenses can afford to tighten up against the Giants’ passing attack, making life more difficult for everyone involved.

A loss that hits deeper than just football

For Giants fans, this one stings beyond the box score. Skattebo had become one of the few bright spots in what’s been a turbulent start to the 2025 season. He played with a mix of grit and joy that reminded fans why they love the game — that rare combination of toughness and charisma that resonates in New York.

Now, the Giants are left with another test of resilience, both emotionally and competitively. They’ll keep playing, of course, but without the young back who helped spark belief in the first place. Sometimes, a player means more than the stats they produce, and for the Giants, Cam Skattebo was exactly that kind of player.