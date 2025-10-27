Tom Brady praises Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart: ‘All the QB1 traits I look for’

The New York Giants were handed an ugly loss by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, falling to 2-6 on the season behind a 20–38 loss on the road.

But rookie QB Jaxson Dart still managed to play a solid game and leave a solid impression. Dart has begun earning the respect of players and coaches around the league, but now, former legends of the game are beginning to chime in and offer high praise for the rookie.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Tom Brady praised Jaxson Dart during the Week 8 loss

Sunday’s matchup between the Giants and Eagles was broadcast on Fox with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call. Burkhardt asked the legendary Brady for his first impression of the Giants’ rookie, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion offered high praise for Dart.

“He’s got all of those QB1 traits I look for,” Brady said on “FOX NFL Sunday.” “What I like is all the things that come out of his mouth. I always look at quarterbacks and go, ‘How would I answer that question?’ When I hear Jaxson Dart, especially after last week’s loss in Denver, it was the same way. He took accountability for the mistakes.”

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Dart was resilient in the game against Philadelphia, battling through adversity and playing without many of his top playmakers, including Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL in Week 4, and Cam Skattebo, who suffered a gruesome ankle injury during Sunday’s game.

“Very impressed… I look at the mental/emotional parts of his game, and I’m loving those things,” Brady said.

Dart has been impressive despite the Giants’ struggles

Despite the adversity and despite the Giants’ 38–20 blowout loss, Dart still managed to leave a positive first impression on Brady and turn in a solid performance.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Dart completed 14 of 24 passes for 193 yards with a 1-0 TD-INT ratio and a 98.1 passer rating. He also added 17 yards and one touchdown rushing, and had a 68-yard touchdown pass wiped off the board due to a controversial offensive pass interference penalty.

It was not the first trip to Philadelphia that Dart had dreamed of, but the rookie’s impressive play amidst an ugly environment was notable. Brady was impressed, Giants fans are impressed, and the league is beginning to take notice of the Giants’ new QB1.