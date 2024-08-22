Giants: Is it too late for Evan Neal to turn things around?

The New York Giants’ offensive line underwent a makeover this offseason after a historically bad campaign from the unit in 2023. The Giants surrendered a league-high 85 sacks last season. As a result, general manager Joe Schoen threw some money at the problem in free agency, signing a couple of key veterans to inject into the starting five.

Among those key acquisitions is right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who has seemingly locked in the starting job ahead of the regular season. But with Eluemunor in, third-year right tackle Evan Neal is seemingly out of the starting lineup. Neal missed the majority of the summer rehabbing from an ankle injury but has since returned to practice and has begun to look like he’s making progress in the right direction.

With one preseason game left to play, is it too late for Neal to turn things around and earn a role in the offense this season?

Jermaine Eluemunor has earned the Giants’ starting right tackle job

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Eluemunor has established himself as the Giants’ starting right tackle following an impressive summer of training camp practices and preseason performances. The Giants put the majority of their starting five offensive linemen on the field in their second preseason matchup with the Houston Texans last weekend. Eluemunor got the starting nod and was as impressive as any Giants offensive lineman has been in the past several seasons.

Eluemunor was on the field for 33 total snaps against the Texans and surrendered 0 pressures on the day with an 82.2 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade. Neither he nor starting left tackle Andrew Thomas surrendered a single pressure in the game, giving the Giants some confidence that they might finally have a reliable pair of bookend tackles this season.

Evan Neal needs to prove he can be a reliable backup, and then earn a starting job

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Neal cannot be handed a starting job this season after two putrid campaigns to begin his career. He was poor as a rookie, then followed that up with an equally disappointed second season which was hampered by a season-ending injury.

Across two seasons, Neal has been on the field for 762 pass-blocking snaps (per PFF). He has surrendered 68 pressures and nine sacks with 12 penalties during that time. Neal has not proven to be a reliable player for Big Blue and, until he can begin to demonstrate some consistency in pass protection, he does not deserve a starting job.

However, Neal could earn his way back into the starting lineup if he plays well as a backup. He will likely be Big Blue’s swing tackle and second-string right tackle to open the season. If he plays well in practice and game situations as a swing tackle, Neal could win back the favor of the coaching staff.

In the event of an injury up front, Eluemunor has the ability to move across the line and play left guard, right guard, and right tackle. So, essentially, any injury to the starting lineup will open an opportunity for Neal to see some playing time this season. Playing well during that time and proving to be a quality NFL player will be the key to Neal saving his career.