Giants interview Saints’ running backs coach to potentially fill vacant position

The New York Giants are currently searching for a new running backs coach due to the departure of Jeff Nixon, who has taken up the position of offensive coordinator at Syracuse. They recently brought in Saints RB coach Joel Thomas for an interview to potentially fill the role.

Joel Thomas has been an integral part of the Saints’ rushing attack

Thomas has served as the Saints’ RB coach since 2015, overseeing the careers of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

Throughout his tenure, Thomas has played a crucial role in shaping the Saints’ rushing attack. Under his guidance, the team has led the NFL with 148 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, his running backs have registered 25 individual 100-yard performances.

One of Thomas’ most notable achievements lies in his work with Alvin Kamara. Since his debut in 2017, Kamara has become a powerhouse in the league, earning five Pro Bowl selections. He is the only player in the NFL to have amassed at least 1300 total yards from scrimmage in each of the last six seasons, three of which exceeded 1500 yards.

Uncertainty surrounding Giants star RB Saquon Barkley

While the Giants’ RB coaching position offers an exciting opportunity, there is uncertainty regarding star running back Saquon Barkley’s future with the team. Barkley has expressed his desire to avoid playing on the franchise tag, and the Giants’ decision on whether to offer him a multiyear extension is yet to be determined.

Nevertheless, Thomas’ proven success with Kamara makes the potential pairing of Thomas and Barkley an intriguing prospect.