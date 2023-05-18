Giants ink rookie cornerback to 4-year, $13.6 million fully guaranteed deal

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts following a play during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are promptly signing their rookies to contracts following the 2023 NFL draft. Having already secured the majority of their picks, they finalized Deonte Banks’ contract on Thursday morning.

The Giants signed Banks to a four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $13.6 million, positioning him as a starting cornerback alongside Adoree Jackson.

The Giants addressed an important position of need with Deonte Banks:

General Manager Joe Schoen recognized the need to bolster the cornerback group, and the acquisition of Banks from Maryland will certainly deliver a substantial improvement.

Deonte achieved the highest athleticism score among cornerbacks at the NFL Combine this year, but he went beyond that. Banks holds the third-highest athleticism score over the past decade for the position, offering 4.35 speed and a 1.49 10-yard split. Ultimately, the 6-foot, 197-pound corner possesses remarkable size and athleticism, giving him boundless potential.

NFL.com rates Banks as a future plus starter, assigning him an overall score of 87, the third-highest for the position this year. However, his versatility in different schemes and physicality in man coverage makes him an ideal match for Wink Martindale and the Giants’ defense.

Since Big Blue selected him with the 24th overall pick, they will have the option of extending his contract for a fifth year in the future.

For now, he will vie for the CB2 spot, which he is highly favored to secure, especially with Jackson still on the roster as the CB1.

Adoree’s contract concludes after the 2023 season, indicating that Banks could ascend to the position of the team’s premier defensive back in the near future.