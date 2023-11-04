Giants Injury Update: Neal, Thomas could return Sunday

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants could be getting back two offensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as both Evan Neal (ankle) and Andrew Thomas (hamstring) were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal could return in Week 9

Giants head coach Brian Daboll added that the two linemen are “making progress” in their injury rehab, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The news was especially encouraging for Thomas, as The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that the All-Pro tackle tested his limits further than Thursday’s practice, and added that Thomas thinks there is a “good chance” he will be able to suit up Sunday if all goes well.

Thomas has been out since suffering the injury in the Giants’ Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, and his absence has been felt tremendously. Getting him back will be huge for a Giants’ offense that ranks near the bottom in nearly every major category.

Neal has been out for the last two games with his ankle injury. The right tackle has struggled mightily in his second NFL season, as he currently hones a putrid Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 39.0 and has allowed 29 pressures.

Despite this, the Giants’ offensive line has still struggled in his absence, so the hope is that the 2022 seventh-overall pick can figure things out soon.

Other Giants on the injury report

In other injury news, TE Darren Waller (hamstring), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs), and K Graham Gano (knee/IR) have already been ruled out for Sunday’s game. QB Daniel Jones (neck) was taken off the injury report Friday and will make his return Sunday after missing the previous three games, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

