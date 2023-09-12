Giants Injury Update: Andrew Thomas’s hamstring is ‘sore’

New York Giants‘ star left tackle Andrew Thomas limped away from the Week 1 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys nursing a hamstring injury. Although Thomas toughed it out for most of the game, even with the Giants trailing by a considerable margin, he may be unavailable for Week 2 because of the issue.

In the ill-fated match against Dallas, Thomas was on the field for 53 snaps. He gave up three pressures and was slapped with a penalty—specifically, a false start on the opening drive that triggered a cascading series of misfortunes like we’ve never seen before.

A Monstrous Contract But Lingering Concerns

Thomas recently inked a massive five-year, $117.5 million contract extension with the Giants. Yet, despite this hefty investment, the team’s offensive line remains a glaring weak point.

The Latest on the Giants’ Injury Front

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan broke the news on Tuesday evening that Thomas’s hamstring is merely “sore.” An MRI conducted on Monday suggests the injury isn’t long-term, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s out of the woods. Thomas could still be sidelined for some time, including the Week 2 clash against an Arizona Cardinals squad fronted by their new quarterback, Josh Dobbs.

A Daunting Week 2 Match-up: Arizona Cardinals’ Defense

Things don’t look easier for the Giants as they prep for Week 2. They will be up against an Arizona Cardinals defense that sacked the Washington Commanders six times in their own Week 1 game. Thomas is expected to sit out this upcoming match, especially considering the Giants will soon face a formidable San Francisco 49ers defense and will need him at full strength. Filling in for him could be second-year lineman Josh Ezeudu, that is, if Matt Peart is also unavailable.

Who Steps Up? The Case for Josh Ezeudu

Ezeudu saw limited action in the game against Dallas, playing just 14 snaps—12 in pass protection and two in run blocking. Despite earning a penalty, the 23-year-old held his own for the most part, particularly against some of Dallas’s backup pass rushers. If the Giants aim to notch their first win of the season, Ezeudu will have to deliver a standout performance, effectively giving Thomas the breathing room he needs to speed up his recovery process.