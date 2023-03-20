Giants hosting visit with versatile ex-Duke cornerback

Oct 3, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Leonard Johnson (33) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (83) in the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are hosting a visit with free agent cornerback Leonard Johnson today, per report. Johnson is a second-year player out of Duke who missed the entirety of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL and going undrafted. New York could be interested in adding the young defensive back as depth in the secondary.

Leonard Johnson is a versatile player that could provide depth at multiple positions in the Giants’ secondary. Johnson is viewed as a developmental player that fits well into a press-coverage defense.

Johnson is a durable player who missed only one game during his tenure at Duke (47 career games with 39 starts). During his time with the Blue Devils, Johnson totaled 165 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, six interceptions, three caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 17 PBUs, and two QB hurries.

Johnson was described by NFL Draft Bible as “pesky at the line of scrimmage with active hands and the ability to counterpunch.” He also “shows a willingness to come downhill in run support,” however, he possesses average speed that causes him to get grabby downfield.

The Giants need more depth in the secondary, and adding a young, developmental prospect like Leonard Johnson can’t hurt. He may not have any professional experience, but the Giants clearly see potential in the young Duke product and are interested in adding him to the bottom of their roster.