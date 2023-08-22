Giants hosting veteran CB for a visit ahead of final preseason game

Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants could be adding more depth to their secondary this week. Despite seemingly adding to starting cornerbacks in this year’s NFL draft with Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins, New York will be hosting veteran cornerback William Jackson III for a visit prior to their third and final preseason game. If signed, Jackson could potentially compete for a depth role in Big Blue’s secondary for the upcoming 2023 season.

What can William Jackson bring to the Giants’ defense?

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Jackson will be visiting with the Giants this week. Jackson had previously worked out for the Ravens but left Baltimore without a deal. Now he will travel to New Jersey to work out for Big Blue.

Jackson, 30, is a former 2016 first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals. He has since gone on to have a successful NFL career, playing in 75 games, making 64 starts, and totaling 205 tackles, 51 passes defended, and five interceptions.

This past season, Jackson played in four games for the Washington Commanders. He totaled 16 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups in 2022.

Where will Jackson fit into the Giants secondary?

While it is highly unlikely he would see starting-level playing time in New York, Jackson could be a valuable depth piece in Big Blue’s secondary. He would bring veteran experience to a young, defensive backfield that could use additional talent at the cornerback position.

Jackson could be a dependable emergency replacement for any of the Giants’ cornerbacks if they were to go down with an injury. He may not be the player that he once was, but Jackson is still a player worth giving a look to for the New York Giants.