Giants hosting top WR prospects for top-30 visits on Wednesday

Nov 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles receiver Zay Flowers (4) gestures to fans after scoring during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are meeting with two of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class on Wednesday. The Giants are reportedly meeting with Boston College WR Zay Flowers and Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt on Wednesday as part of their top-30 draft visits.

Giants meeting with WRs Zay Flowers and Jalin Hyatt

Zay Flowers out of Boston College has quickly risen up the charts and established himself as one of the top wide receiver prospects in this draft class. The Giants have expressed significant interest in Flowers, taking him out to dinner last month and now hosting him on a top-30 visit.

Flowers could be the first receiver off the board in the first round, according to recent reports. The Giants may need to trade up if they want to land the Boston College product.

Flowers totaled 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in the ACC in 2022. Despite playing at around a thin 170 pounds in college, Flowers put on 13 pounds of muscle in pre-combine training and weighed in at 182 pounds. The Giants could fall in love with Flowers’ route-running and vertical threat ability.

?UPDATE: Boston College superstar wide receiver Zay Flowers has a Top-30 Visit with the New York #Giants tomorrow, sources say.



Multiple General Managers and #NFL Executives that league sources have spoken to say that Flowers is separating himself as the clear #1 wide receiver… pic.twitter.com/hMdnn1is3v — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 11, 2023

Jalin Hyatt could also attract the Giants for his ability to hit home runs. The Tennessee WR prospect ran a 4.40s 40-yard dash at this year’s Combine. Hyatt was also named the top wide receiver in the country this year, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award after totaling 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in the SEC.

Hyatt is a potential first-round pick that the Giants could target at 25 overall. He’s a big-play threat with the speed to challenge defenses vertically from the slot and from the outside.

Art Stapleton points out that the Giants did something similar for their top-30 visits last year, having edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux in on the same day, getting the sense that the Giants “see value in matching up positions if they can.” They could be doing the same with Flowers and Hyatt this week, trying to determine which prospect edges out the other on their prospect rankings.

See where these wide receivers rank in Anthony’s list of Top-5 wide receiver prospects in the draft HERE.

What are your thoughts on Zay Flowers and Jalin Hyatt? Comment your opinions below!