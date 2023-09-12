Giants host veteran wide receivers for workout

Despite a glaring need for bolstering their offensive line, the New York Giants turned heads this week when they opted to host workouts for veteran receivers James Proche and Andre Roberts, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With the availability of left tackle Andrew Thomas and backup Matt Peart hanging in the balance for Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, one might expect General Manager Joe Schoen to focus on scouting free agents who can fortify the trenches.

The James Proche Factor: Special Teams Skills or Unnecessary Distraction?

Instead, the Giants dialed up James Proche, a 26-year-old receiver who was a former sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. With three seasons under his belt, Proche has seen 436 snaps and amassed 278 total yards. It’s worth noting, however, that Proche brings special teams experience to the table—a component the Giants may be considering as they look to strengthen their units.

The Andre Roberts Puzzle: A Risky Option at 35

In addition to Proche, the Giants also entertained 35-year-old veteran Andre Roberts, a player who hasn’t seen NFL action since 2021. Despite his age, Roberts has an impressive 3,079 career yards and 15 touchdowns, although most of his success predates the 2017 season. While he might be deployed as a return specialist, the Giants have the option to go younger—and perhaps safer—by avoiding a player who’s just an injury away from permanent retirement.

Week 1 Meltdown: A Tough Act to Follow

Let’s be clear: The Giants’ Week 1 performance was a disaster, culminating in a 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. As they look to rebound in Week 2 against an Arizona Cardinals team that’s also battling adversity, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Cardinals nearly snagged a win against the Washington Commanders, even without their star quarterback, Kyler Murray. They faced an inexperienced passer in Sam Howell and still made it a close call.

The Giants Need Course Correction: Focus on the Offensive Line

The Giants must capitalize on a vulnerable Cardinals team in Week 2. Their objective should be nothing short of domination, thereby demonstrating that their abysmal Week 1 showing was merely an anomaly. James Proche is not the answer to this particular problem. A reliable offensive lineman, however, could substantially boost quarterback Daniel Jones’s protection, making a Week 2 win much more attainable.