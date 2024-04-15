Giants host potential late-round cornerback target with blazing speed

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When you have as many holes on the roster as the New York Giants do, it is essential to strike gold with late-round draft picks. At the cornerback position, the Giants have a few liabilities and weaknesses, especially with veteran Adoree Jackson on the free-agent market.

The team may be looking to develop some of its younger players, with Deonte Banks locking down the CB1 role and potentially looking for depth pieces to step up and become a bonafide starter.

However, the Giants have their eyes on a late-round draft pick that could reinforce their depth and have the upside to compete as a starter one day.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants will host Colorado State cornerback Chigozie Anusiem on a pre-draft visit, one of their top 30.

The Giants May Like What Anusiem Has to Offer

At 6’1″ and 200 pounds, Anusiem posted 44 tackles with a 5.2% missed tackle rate, allowing 330 yards in coverage, four touchdowns, and collecting two pass breakups with an interception in 2023.

Stoked to see CB Chigozie Anusiem (@chigi_123) strap up @ShrineBowl! Ran a 10.94 100m!



Good patience, route recognition, spatial awareness to deny the ball! Fluid mover w/ quick trigger & subtle sticky match ability! Strong wrap tackler!#ShrineBowlBound @CSUFootball ? https://t.co/oe2ZXyjrEh pic.twitter.com/RcvKXrJxBN — Noah K.M Chang (@tr8s808) January 13, 2024

Anusiem ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard — at his pro day, so there’s legitimate interest in his services at the NFL level, and the Giants may be able to grab him at a later round.

Anusiem would be a good fit in an aggressive system that plays man coverage, given his speed and football IQ. His frame is capable of supporting the run game, and his low missed tackle percentage certainly suggests he can be active in that regard.

Of course, he needs plenty of development regarding his coverage technique at the NFL level, but the Giants are in the business of investments and trying to maximize potential long-term.