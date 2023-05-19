Giants hoping to strike gold with free agent defensive back signing

Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the New York Giants in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, the New York Giants face the considerable challenge of replacing Julian Love and his contribution at the safety position. Love served a crucial auxiliary role, stepping in as a versatile asset when injuries arose.

Love was thrust into various roles and frequently started for the Giants after Xavier McKinney fractured his hand during the BYE week. As a team captain, his presence will undoubtedly be missed.

The Giants are trying to find value with Bobby McCain:

To compensate for Love’s departure, the Giants secured the services of Bobby McCain, formerly of the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins, with a one-year contract. Some may regard him as a more modest version of Julian Love. McCain is contracted for $1.475 million for the upcoming season, having played all 17 games in each of the previous two years.

Approaching his 30th season, McCain logged 76 tackles in 2022, defending five passes and forcing one fumble. Standing at 5’9″ and weighing 196 pounds, McCain is an aggressive player with decent coverage skills, although his tackling has shown some inconsistency in the past.

In 2022, McCain had a 13.5% missed tackle rate and holds a career average of 14.2%. His run-stopping abilities are far from his most commendable traits, but he has demonstrated competency in coverage. Last year, he allowed 326 yards and one touchdown but traditionally records multiple interceptions per season.

In 2021, Bobby recorded four interceptions, illustrating his knack for intercepting passes. Over the past few seasons, he has been tasked with playing more free safety and moving up into the box.

Expect McCain to spend most of his time at strong safety and slot corner alongside McKinney, where he took 404 snaps last year.

The Giants are uncertain about their slot corner, with a prospective competition for the position between Cor’Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes, and Aaron Robinson. Due to his experience and satisfactory performance grades, McCain should not be ruled out of this contest.