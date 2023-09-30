Giants hoping to get back pure pass-rusher against Seahawks in Week 4

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll greets linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

With just two days left before the New York Giants go head-to-head with the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 4 Prime Time showdown, Head Coach Brian Daboll has already declared that star left tackle Andrew Thomas will be sitting out.

This move gives Thomas an extra week to prepare for the Week 5 clash against the Miami Dolphins. After limited participation in Thursday’s practice, Thomas was notably absent on Friday, opting for indoor sessions with the training staff. While the hope is that there’s no additional setback in his recovery, the Giants are setting their sights on Josh Ezeudu to step up at the left tackle position.

Ben Bredeson and Azeez Ojulari Making Comebacks

On a brighter note for the Giants, left guard Ben Bredeson is back in action, having successfully cleared the concussion protocols. He’s returned to the practice fields, bolstering the team’s lineup. Additionally, fans can anticipate the comeback of pass rusher Azeez Ojulari. Despite facing a slew of injuries over the past 12 months, the 23-year-old is showing resilience. After participating in 252 snaps last season, he was part of 32 snaps against Dallas this year before being sidelined with an injury.

Though he’s been battling a hamstring issue and had a quiet Week 1 with just one assist, the New York Giants’ recent pass rush struggles suggest Ojulari’s return could be the jolt the team needs.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: A Call to Step Up for the Giants

In the meantime, the Giants are placing high hopes on 22-year-old Kayvon Thibodeaux. Following what can be described as one of his less stellar performances against the San Francisco 49ers recently, there’s a lot riding on his shoulders. With only four pressures and a single sack credited to him this season, Big Blue is looking for more significant contributions from the young star as they navigate the season.