Giants hire former Tennessee offensive coordinator as new TEs coach

The New York Giants have been plugging their coaching vacancies over the past 24 hours. They hired Shane Bowen, the former defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, to fill their vacant DC role.

The Giants missed out on their top two alternatives, notably Dennard Wilson, formally of the Baltimore Ravens, taking the Tennessee job with the departure of Mike Vrabel. However, the Giants benefited from landing Bowen, who led one of the league’s best-run defenses and should help capitalize on the team’s edge-rushing talent.

Giants’ Coaching Departures and Acquisitions

However, the Giants also learned that TE coach Andy Bischoff was leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers, joining Jim Harbaugh. General manager Joe Schoen didn’t take long to fill the spot, hiring former Tennessee offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Kelly coached the Houston Texans’ tight ends in 2017–18 and has been an offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator every year since then.

Strategic Moves Ahead

Kelly’s offense struggled in Tennessee last season, finishing 29th in passing, 17th in rushing, and 27th in overall scoring. Of course, he won’t have that same responsibility with the Giants, but his experience is valuable and should support a more collaborative offensive scheme.

For now, the Giants have Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger as their primary tight ends, but the team stands to save $6.7 million by letting Waller go instead of picking up his three-year, $51 million extension. With Waller presenting an injury risk and being prone to further issues, the Giants may want to save their money and move forward in free agency.