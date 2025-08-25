Giants’ high-upside 7th round tight end expected to secure roster spot

With roster cuts looming, the New York Giants appear set to hold onto seventh-round rookie tight end Thomas Fidone.

That decision was largely expected, given general manager Joe Schoen’s track record of protecting his draft picks during rookie seasons.

Fidone’s path to New York was far from easy

Fidone fell to the seventh round of the draft after enduring multiple ACL tears earlier in his collegiate career.

Those injuries raised red flags, but his combination of athleticism and size made him a low-risk, high-upside flyer for New York.

At 23 years old, Fidone has showcased glimpses of what intrigued scouts, flashing fluid movement and natural receiving ability in preseason action. After all, he was once ranked higher than Brock Bowers back in high school.

Through three games, he’s recorded eight receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown, including a standout performance in the preseason finale.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Preseason finale highlighted his potential

Against New England, Fidone hauled in four receptions for 39 yards and capped off his night with a red-zone touchdown.

He also converted a two-point attempt, showing he can be more than just a depth piece when the game tightens.

What stood out most was his ability to get open in congested spaces, using his frame and length to his advantage.

The Giants believe he owns one of the best catch radii on the roster, a valuable asset in red-zone situations.

Projecting Fidone’s role this season

Theo Johnson remains the expected starter at tight end, but depth roles are still up for grabs heading into Week 1.

Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, and Greg Dulcich round out the competition, each bringing varying skill sets to the table.

Bellinger’s blocking has always been his calling card, though he’s struggled to evolve into a consistent dual-threat weapon as expected.

Manhertz provides veteran presence and is probably the best blocker of the group, while Dulcich has flashed as a receiver yet struggled to stay healthy.

Fidone, meanwhile, represents a developmental option who already looks capable of handling live-game reps if injuries strike ahead of him.

Giants’ likely tight end strategy

Given cap savings and upside, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants retain Johnson, Dulcich, and Fidone as their primary tight ends.

That scenario could leave Manhertz and Bellinger on the chopping block. They would probably lose Bellinger to another team, but Manhertz could slip through the cracks.

The Giants need affordability, youth, and potential growth—three areas where Fidone checks every box despite his lengthy injury history.

His continued growth could eventually push him into a larger role, particularly if Johnson or Dulcich fail to separate themselves long-term.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fidone represents a calculated gamble

The Giants don’t expect Fidone to immediately be a star, but he’s shown traits that justify patience and a roster spot.

Every roster features players who develop slower than others, but his skill set is too valuable to risk losing to waivers.

For now, the Giants see him as a long-term project worth developing, one who could someday pay significant dividends.