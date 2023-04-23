Giants heavily linked to standout Alabama safety

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) sacks Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the New York Giants find themselves in a position to add a promising talent to their roster. Standout Alabama defender Brian Branch, a top defensive back prospect, could be a perfect fit.

In this article, we will explore why the Giants should consider drafting Brian Branch, focusing on his exceptional skills, versatility, and the potential impact he could have on the team’s defense.

The Giants could use a versatile piece like Brian Branch:

First and foremost, Branch’s skillset is undeniably impressive. During his time at Alabama, he consistently demonstrated an elite level of athleticism and football intelligence. Known for his quick instincts and ability to diagnose plays, Branch has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. This talent has led to numerous interceptions, pass breakups, and critical tackles throughout his college career.

Branch recorded 90 total tackles, 14.0 for a loss, and 3.0 sacks from his versatile position. He also added seven passes defended and two interceptions to boot.

Branch’s versatility is another reason the Giants should target him in the draft. In addition to his prowess at the safety position, he has also shown the ability to play cornerback, contributing to his overall value as a defensive back. This adaptability would be a significant asset for the Giants. It would allow them flexibility in their defensive schemes and address multiple needs with a single draft pick.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that Branch would be a perfect fit for the Giants’ defense:

The ideal situation for the Giants is that an elite defender drops in their lap. Alabama’s Brian Branch, a do-it-all defensive back, could live in the slot, where he played most of his snaps in college, per PFF, or play in any safety alignment. Branch is one of those players who has everything you’d like to see on film but could fall during the draft because he plays a devalued position and had marginal athletic testing numbers in the predraft process. The Giants have not re-signed Landon Collins or Tony Jefferson and let Julian Love walk, while they signing the 30-year-old Bobby McCain. Branch’s versatility would make him an immediate asset as a safety, nickel corner or both.

The Giants’ current roster could benefit significantly from an infusion of talent in the secondary. In recent years, the team has struggled to find consistent playmakers in their defensive backfield. Drafting Branch would give the Giants a potential star who could immediately contribute to their pass defense. With the NFL becoming increasingly pass-heavy, having a strong secondary is more crucial than ever, and Branch would be a step in the right direction for the Giants.

Additionally, Branch’s experience playing under Nick Saban at Alabama is another factor that should not be overlooked. Saban is widely regarded as one of the best college football coaches ever, known for his ability to develop high-quality NFL talent. Branch’s experience in Saban’s system has prepared him for the rigors of professional football and given him a strong foundation in fundamental techniques and strategies. This experience would be invaluable as he transitions to the NFL. The Giants would be wise to capitalize on the opportunity to add a player with such pedigree to their roster.

Furthermore, Branch’s strong work ethic and commitment to the game are qualities that any NFL team would covet. Throughout his time at Alabama, he has been praised for his dedication to improvement and willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team succeed. This attitude would mesh well with the culture that Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll is trying to establish in New York, making Branch an ideal fit.

The Giants should strongly consider drafting Brian Branch in the 2023 NFL Draft. His exceptional skillset, versatility, experience in a top-tier college program, and strong work ethic make him a compelling prospect for a team in need of defensive playmakers.

By adding Branch to their roster, the Giants would be taking a significant step toward improving their secondary and building a formidable defense for years.