Giants’ head coach could be ‘coaching for his job’ after big quarterback change

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Time may be ticking for New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants are 2-8 and making major changes during the bye week, benching sixth-year starting quarterback Daniel Jones after his rough start to the campaign. With seven games left to play, Daboll’s back is against the wall as he hopes to do enough to prove to ownership that he deserves to be coaching this team in 2025 and beyond.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s QB decision signals job security desperation

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday afternoon, coach Daboll’s recent decision to instate Tommy DeVito as starting quarterback over Drew Lock could be because he’s now fighting for his job with the Giants franchise:

“Sources: While ownership has suggested he’ll return, there is a growing sense that #Giants HC Brian Daboll is coaching for his job over the final seven games,” Schultz published on X.

That’s part of why he chose Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock as the starting QB.”

Giants: Coach Daboll decided that Daniel Jones could no longer be trusted to strive for wins

The Giants dropped their last matchup with the Carolina Panthers by a score of 20-17 in overtime on Nov. 10. That loss dropped New York to 2-8 on the 2024 NFL season. This also places them one loss away from finishing with a guaranteed losing record this year, and for the second consecutive season at that.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones threw two interceptions without a touchdown in the loss, serving as the straw that broke the camel’s back for what could be the rest of his campaign. Since returning from a season-ending torn ACL suffered last year, the Duke University product has not had the turnaround effect hoped for for himself or the Giants thus far. Thus, Daboll, understanding that his 2022 AP NFL Coach of the Year award is becoming older by the day, made the move to go with the QB in DeVito who sparked the team in the middle of the 2023 campaign to see if he could recreate some of that energy this time around.

Daboll has 7 games to right the ship on potential hot seat

Daboll has been at the Giants’ helm for three seasons running. He owns a 13-18-1 record to date with the ball club. Last season’s internal tumult with their historically bad offensive line, rifts with former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and now, an inability to galvanize his young core to wins, could cost him his job. He’ll have seven games to make a last impression before his number potentially gets called in New York.