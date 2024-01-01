Giants have slim chance at top-3 draft pick after chaotic Week 17

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants currently hold the fifth-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft following a chaotic Week 17. With one week left in the regular season, the draft order is still subject to change, however, the changes will likely be minimal for New York. The chances of the Giants’ draft pick rising any further are slim as they are unlikely to move up in the draft order next weekend.

The Giants have just a 6% chance to land a top-three draft pick

According to Seth Walder of ESPN Analytics, the Giants have just a 6% chance of landing a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft entering the final week of the regular season.

The Chicago Bears have already clinched the first-overall pick in the draft via the Carolina Panthers. But behind them currently are the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick, the New England Patriots with the No. 3 overall pick, the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 4 overall pick, and the New York Giants with the No. 5 overall pick.

How the Giants’ draft pick could rise:

Despite it being unlikely, there are still possible scenarios for Big Blue to move up in the draft order. If the G-Men lose in Week 18 and the Washington Commanders win (v. DAL), the New England Patriots win (v. NYJ), and the Arizona Cardinals win (v. SEA), then the Giants would move up the second-overall pick in the draft.

However, seeing as all three of those teams will be underdogs in Week 18, the chances of the Giants moving up to the second pick are nearly nonexistent.

More realistically Big Blue could move into the top four with a loss and a win from just one of either the Commanders, Cardinals, or Patriots. This would cause the G-Men to move up one spot and leapfrog the upset winner ahead of them in the order.