Giants have quietly done a lot of work on top 3 quarterback prospect

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While most of the NFL buzz has surrounded the Giants’ potential interest in Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or the electric two-way phenom Travis Hunter, New York may be playing the long game with another quarterback entirely. The name that continues to quietly surface in league circles? Jaxson Dart.

And while the Giants sent a sizable contingent to Colorado’s Pro Day on Friday — more so for facetime and networking than actual scouting — their real curiosity might be parked in Oxford, Mississippi. According to the NFL Network, the Giants have done a serious amount of work on Dart.

Dart’s Profile Stands Out Among the Crowd

The 21-year-old Ole Miss quarterback put together an impressive 2023 campaign, throwing for 4,276 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He completed 69.2% of his passes, with an adjusted rate of 77.7%, showcasing both accuracy and poise. But what really makes Dart pop off the film is his deep ball.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Dart was one of the most prolific and efficient deep throwers in college football last season. He’s not just chucking it for highlight reels either — he throws with touch, timing, and velocity. Pair that with solid mobility and a knack for making throws on the move, and it’s easy to see why scouts are intrigued.

Giants Looking for the Right Fit — Not Just the Big Name

Head coach Brian Daboll has a type. He likes quarterbacks who can sling it deep and improvise when things break down. Dart checks both boxes. His ability to escape pressure and create outside of structure mirrors some of what Daboll got out of Josh Allen in Buffalo — and what he never quite unlocked with Daniel Jones in New York.

Now, Dart’s game isn’t without flaws. He can bail from the pocket too early when pressure collapses and his processing speed under duress still needs refinement. But those are traits that can be coached. The raw tools are all there: the arm, the mobility, the leadership. And he’s just 21.

Strategic Options in the First Round

The challenge for the Giants is simple: how do they land Dart at the right value? If he rises up draft boards and ends up a mid-first-rounder, the Giants would have to either:

Trade down from No. 3 and take Dart later — collecting more draft capital in the process Stay put, draft someone like Travis Hunter, and hope Dart slides far enough to trade back up for him

There’s also the possibility the Giants take Sanders at No. 3, making any Dart conversation moot. But if there’s any hesitation about Sanders being “the guy,” Dart becomes a very compelling alternative — one with a ceiling as high as any quarterback in the class if developed properly.

A Future With Nabers, Hunter… and Dart?

Imagine a 2026 Giants offense with Malik Nabers as the WR1, possibly Travis Hunter lining up opposite, and Dart commanding the huddle. That’s a young, explosive, and cost-controlled nucleus — the kind of roster construction that gives general managers breathing room and offensive coordinators sleepless excitement.

Joe Schoen isn’t tipping his hand just yet. But based on the quiet buzz around Dart, and the fact that multiple teams like the Steelers, Saints, and Browns have also done their homework, the Giants might be more serious than most realize.

If they don’t love Sanders at No. 3, don’t be surprised if Dart enters the conversation in a big way.